#Sports News
February 27, 2012 / 11:10 PM / 6 years ago

Factbox: Lists of NHL trade deadline deals

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - A total of 15 trades involving 31 players and 11 draft picks were made on Monday by the time the National Hockey League’s trade deadline expired. Here is a list of the transactions:

* Vancouver Canucks acquire forward Andrew Gordon from the Anaheim Ducks for defenseman Sebastian Erixon

* Vancouver Canucks acquire forward Zack Kassian, defenseman Marc-Andre Gragnani from Buffalo Sabres for forward Cody Hodgson and defenseman Alexander Sulzer

* Toronto Maple Leafs acquire defenseman Mark Fraser from the Anaheim Ducks for forward Dale Mitchell

* New York Rangers acquire defenseman John Scott from the Chicago Blackhawks for a fifth round draft pick in 2012

* Boston Bruins acquire defenseman Greg Zanon from the Minnesota Wild for defenseman Steve Kampfer

* Nashville Predators acquire forward Paul Gaustad and a fourth round draft pick in 2013 from the Buffalo Sabres for a first round draft pick in 2012

* Boston Bruins acquire defensemen Brian Rolston and Mike Mottau from the New York Islanders for forward Yannick Riendeau and defenseman Marc Cantin

* Chicago Blackhawks acquire defenseman Johnny Oduya from the Winnipeg Jets for second and third round draft picks in 2013.

* Vancouver Canucks acquire forward Sami Pahlsson from the Columbus Blue Jackets for two 2012 fourth round picks

* Tampa Bay Lightning acquire defenseman Brian Lee from Ottawa Senators for defenseman Matt Gilroy

* San Jose Sharks acquire forwards Daniel Winnik, T.J. Galiardi and seventh round pick in 2013 from the Colorado Avalanche for forwards Jamie McGinn, Mike Connolly and Michael Sgarbossa

* Tampa Bay Lightning acquire defenseman Keith Aulie from the Toronto Maple Leafs for forward Carter Ashton

* Edmonton Oilers acquire defenseman Nick Schultz from Minnesota Wild for defenseman Tom Gilbert

* Tampa Bay Lightning acquire defenseman Mike Commodore from the Detroit Red Wings for a seventh round pick in 2013.

* The Nashville Predators acquire Andrei Kostitsyn from the Montreal Canadiens for a 2013 second round pick and conditional fifth round pick.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Frank Pingue

