Zidlicky joins Devils in big trade, Hemsky stays at Oilers

(Reuters) - The New Jersey Devils acquired experienced Czech defenseman Marek Zidlicky from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for three players and two draft picks on Friday.

With NHL deadline day approaching on Monday, Minnesota took back former defenseman Kurtis Foster, forwards Stephane Veilleux and Nick Palmieri, a second round pick in the 2012 entry draft and a conditional third round pick in 2013.

“We had an opportunity to get an experienced right shot, puck-moving defensemen, who can also quarterback a power-play and has a lot of experience,” Devils general manager Lou Lamoriello told reporters.

”In my opinion, we had a chance to get someone who is better-suited to playing 5-on-5 and moving the puck out of the zone and jumping into the offense the way he can, with the type of forwards we have at this point.

“We felt it was something we wanted to do and none of them (players traded to Minnesota) are really playing regularly at this point.”

The 35-year-old Zidlicky has 14 assists in 41 games this season and has scored 298 points in 548 NHL games.

In another deal, the Edmonton Oilers signed forward Ales Hemsky to a two-year, $10 million contract extension, ending speculation of the talented winger being traded in advance of the deadline.

“I’ve been here through a lot - through ups and downs, and it would be tough to leave a place when you see it’s changing, with a lot of guys coming up,” Hemsky said.

“Hopefully we can make a push for the playoffs and one day maybe even win the (Stanley) Cup. I didn’t want to give up after 10 years, to leave and pack my bags.”

The injury-plagued Hemsky has five goals among 26 points in 47 games this season. The 28-year-old Czech has scored 421 points in 537 games in nine seasons with Edmonton.