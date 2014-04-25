FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Three first-timers named finalists for Vezina Trophy
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 25, 2014 / 4:15 PM / 3 years ago

Three first-timers named finalists for Vezina Trophy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apr 20, 2014; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Dougie Hamilton (27) and defenseman Kevan Miller (86) congratulates Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask (40) after defeating the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 in game two of the first round of the 2014 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Banknorth Garden. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Ben Bishop of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Tuukka Rask of the Boston Bruins and Semyon Varlamov of the Colorado Avalanche were named finalists for the Vezina Trophy, given to the top goalie, the NHL said on Friday.

The three goalies, who were the top three vote-getters on ballots submitted by the general managers of the 30 National Hockey League teams, are all first-time finalists.

Bishop, 27, set multiple franchise records in backstopping the Lightning to a second-place finish in the Atlantic Division in his first season as a starter.

Rask, 27, was the only goalie to rank among the NHL’s top five in each of the major statistical categories as he helped the Bruins finish first overall for the first time since 1990.

Varlamov, 25, who ranked first in the NHL in shots faced and saves, also led the led the league and set a franchise record with 41 victories.

The award winner will be named June 24 at the NHL awards ceremony in Las Vegas.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.