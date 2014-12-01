LA Kings' Voynov pleads not guilty in domestic violence case

Los Angeles Kings defender Slava Voynov is shown in this Redondo Beach Police Department booking photo released to Reuters October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Redondo Beach Police Department/Handout via Reuters

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Los Angeles Kings defenseman Slava Voynov on Monday pleaded not guilty to felony domestic assault for allegedly attacking his wife in October, the Los Angeles County district attorney said.

Voynov, 24, was charged with one count of corporal injury to spouse with great bodily injury in Los Angeles for an incident at their home in the Los Angeles suburb of Redondo Beach on Oct. 19.

His wife suffered injuries to her eyebrow, cheek and neck during an argument, the district attorney said.

The Russian player has been on indefinite paid suspension by the National Hockey League since his arrest on Oct. 20 at a Los Angeles-area hospital where his wife was being treated for the injuries.

If convicted, Voynov faces up to nine years in state prison.

The Kings, defending Stanley Cup champions, have so far agreed with the NHL over Voynov’s indefinite suspension. Voynov is in the second year of a six-year, $25 million contract that pays $4.16 million annually.

Voynov’s arrest and suspension came at a time when public outcry has been leading professional sports leagues to react swifter and more forcefully to domestic violence arrests.