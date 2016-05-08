Boudreau goes Wild after agreeing to coach Minnesota

(Reuters) - The Minnesota Wild have agreed to make Bruce Boudreau their head coach less than two weeks after he was fired by the Anaheim Ducks, the team said on Saturday.

The 61-year-old Canadian will sign a four-year contract worth almost $12 million, according to local media reports.

He has quickly landed another gig after the Ducks parted ways with him following their Game Seven loss to Nashville in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

It was the fourth straight year Boudreau had failed to steer the Ducks to a win in Game Seven at home in the playoffs.

A coveted coach in the NHL, Boudreau also led the Washington Capitals from 2007-2012 and owns a career record of 409-192-80.

In Minnesota, Boudreau will replace John Torchetti, who coached the Wild for the remainder of the season after Mike Yeo was fired on Feb. 13.

The Wild also suffered a first round playoff defeat, losing to the Dallas Stars.