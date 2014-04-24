FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Minnesota's Cooke handed seven-game ban for knee assault
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 24, 2014 / 3:55 AM / 3 years ago

Minnesota's Cooke handed seven-game ban for knee assault

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apr 21, 2014; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild forward Matt Cooke (24) hits Colorado Avalanche defenseman Nick Holden (2) during the first period in game three of the first round of the 2014 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports -

(Reuters) - Minnesota Wild forward Matt Cooke has been slapped with a seven-game suspension for using his knee to injure Colorado’s Tyson Barrie, the NHL announced on Wednesday.

The incident occurred during Game Three of the playoff series between the teams on Monday when Cooke stuck out his knee and clipped Barrie, knocking him out of the contest.

Barrie suffered a left knee injury and is expected to be out of action for 4-6 weeks.

Minnesota went on to win the contest and holds a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-seven series with Game Four set for Thursday.

Cooke has 48 hours to appeal the suspension and if the terms of the ban are not fully served during the playoffs it will carry over to the start of the 2014-15 campaign.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.