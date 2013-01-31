FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cullen on target as Wild edges Blackhawks in shootout
January 31, 2013 / 5:20 AM / in 5 years

Cullen on target as Wild edges Blackhawks in shootout

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Matt Cullen scored once in regulation and again in the shootout as the Minnesota Wild ended the Chicago Blackhawks’ perfect start to the season with a 3-2 home victory on Wednesday

Chicago had opened the lockout-reduced season with a 6-0-0 record to tie San Jose for the best record in the NHL, but Minnesota ended the run thanks largely to a 28-save relief appearance from goalie Niklas Backstrom

Cullen scored the opening goal early in the first period before Andrew Shaw and Jonathan Toews replied for the visitors to give the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead and chase goaltender Josh Harding from the game.

Minnesota’s Cal Clutterbuck equalised 59 seconds into the second period to usher in 44 minutes of scoreless action that passed through overtime and into the shootout.

After each team scored once through two rounds, Cullen slipped his shot past Corey Crawford before Patrick Sharp hit the crossbar to end the contest.

The Wild (4-2-1) have now won two straight since dropping three in a row and are 4-1-0 at home.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
