Wild edge Bruins in shootout to seal playoff berth

Apr 8, 2014; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild right Wing Jason Pominville (29) scores his second goal of the game on Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask (40) tying the game at two eadh in the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Marilyn Indahl-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Minnesota Wild stormed into the post-season with a thrilling 4-3 shootout victory over the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

Mikko Koivu scored the lone goal of the shootout and goaltender Ilya Bryzgalov stonewalled the Bruins in overtime and the shootout as Minnesota clinched a playoff spot with their third straight win.

The Wild (42-26-12) are tied with sixth-placed Los Angeles on 96 points and will be aiming to improve on last season’s first-round playoff exit.

Jason Pominville scored twice and assisted on Ryan Suter’s tying goal with a little more than a minute remaining to send the game into overtime, and wins like the one over Boston will certainly help their momentum going into the post-season.