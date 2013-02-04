Minnesota Wild acquire Rupp in trade with New York Rangers

Ottawa Senators' Matt Gilroy (L) is checked into the boards by New York Rangers' Mike Rupp during the first period in Game 3 of the NHL Eastern Conference quarter-final hockey playoff in Ottawa April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Blair Gable

(Reuters) - The Minnesota Wild added some leadership and grit to their lineup by acquiring veteran forward Mike Rupp from the New York Rangers, the National Hockey League team said on Monday.

The Wild, who made a major splash in the off season by signing free agents Zach Parise and Ryan Suter to matching $98 million deals, continue to tweak their roster, sending forwards Darroll Powe and Nick Palmieri to New York for the 33-year-old Rupp.

The well-traveled Rupp has had stints New Jersey Devils, Phoenix Coyotes, Columbus Blue Jackets, Pittsburgh Penguins and Rangers during 10 NHL seasons, recording 53 goals, 41 assists and 765 penalty minutes.

The six-foot, five-inch forward had zero points in eight games for the Rangers this season but in 2003 scored the Stanley Cup clinching goal for the Devils.

Powe has also appeared in eight games this year, failing to register a point, while Palmieri has spent the season in the minor leagues.