Wild fire coach Yeo after eighth straight loss

Minnesota Wild's head coach Mike Yeo looks on during the second period of their NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan September 26, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Smith

Reuters - Minnesota Wild sacked head coach Mike Yeo after their 4-2 home loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday, their eighth defeat in a row in the NHL.

Under Yeo, the Wild dropped 13 of 14 games to fall out of a playoff position in the Western Conference with 27 regular-season games remaining.

“I would like to thank Mike for the hard work and dedication he provided behind the bench for the Minnesota Wild organization and wish him the best in the future,” Wild general manager Fletcher said in a statement.

No replacement has been named. The Wild’s next game is on Monday in Vancouver against the Canucks.

Fletcher said a week ago that his fifth-year coach’s job was safe. But the Wild lost three more times since last Saturday.

“I know what (Fletcher) said the other day and I‘m a realist,” Yeo said after the loss to Boston and before he was fired. “You can’t lose every game and expect to think there are not going to be changes.”

Yeo’s record in Minnesota was 173-132-44. His team had made the playoffs the past three seasons.