Bruins to host Canadiens in 2016 Winter Classic
#Sports News
January 24, 2015 / 7:10 PM / 3 years ago

Bruins to host Canadiens in 2016 Winter Classic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Boston Bruins will host longtime rivals the Montreal Canadiens in the 2016 Winter Classic on New Year’s Day at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, the National Hockey League (NHL) announced on Saturday.

The Bruins will become the first team to host the showpiece outdoor contest for a second time, having beaten the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 in overtime at Fenway Park in 2010.

Two other outdoor games will be played during the 2015-16 NHL regular season as part of the popular stadium series.

The Minnesota Wild will host the Chicago Blackhawks at TCF Bank Stadium on Feb. 21 and the Detroit Red Wings will visit the Colorado Avalanche at Coors Field in Denver on Feb. 27.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Gene Cherry

