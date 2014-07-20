FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Five killed, 24 wounded in Nicaragua convoy attack
July 20, 2014 / 9:24 PM / 3 years ago

Five killed, 24 wounded in Nicaragua convoy attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANAGUA (Reuters) - Shots fired at a convoy of vehicles returning from a national celebration in western Nicaragua early on Sunday left five dead and 24 wounded, a government website reported.

The attack occurred in the province of Matagalpa, Matagalpa city Mayor Sadrach Zeledon told local TV, less than 100 kilometers (62 miles) north of the Capital city of Managua.

A government website said two women and three men were killed in the attack, which came a day after thousands of Nicaraguans gathered in Managua to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the overthrow of dictator Anastasio Somoza by the leftist ruling Sandinistas.

Official sources have not identified the attackers but an anti-Sandinista group claimed responsibility on Facebook.

Reporting by Ivan Castro; Writing by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Dan Grebler

