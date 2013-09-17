Nicaragua presses Colombia with new lawsuit in border dispute

MANAGUA (Reuters) - Nicaragua filed a new lawsuit against Colombia with the International Court of Justice on Monday, claiming territory that includes lucrative offshore oil fields and fishing waters in the Caribbean, the government said in a statement.

The lawsuit asks the court, based in The Hague, to settle a long-standing border dispute.

The United Nations court ruled in a separate lawsuit in November that Nicaragua held sovereignty over the disputed waters, but Colombia argued the ruling was inapplicable.

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has called for a bilateral agreement with Colombia to implement the international court’s previous ruling.