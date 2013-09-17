FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nicaragua presses Colombia with new lawsuit in border dispute
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 17, 2013 / 12:23 AM / 4 years ago

Nicaragua presses Colombia with new lawsuit in border dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANAGUA (Reuters) - Nicaragua filed a new lawsuit against Colombia with the International Court of Justice on Monday, claiming territory that includes lucrative offshore oil fields and fishing waters in the Caribbean, the government said in a statement.

The lawsuit asks the court, based in The Hague, to settle a long-standing border dispute.

The United Nations court ruled in a separate lawsuit in November that Nicaragua held sovereignty over the disputed waters, but Colombia argued the ruling was inapplicable.

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has called for a bilateral agreement with Colombia to implement the international court’s previous ruling.

Reporting by Ivan Castro; Writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Simon Gardner and Christopher Wilson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.