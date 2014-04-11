FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Magnitude 6.6 quake hits southwest Nicaragua: USGS
April 11, 2014 / 12:12 AM / 3 years ago

Magnitude 6.6 quake hits southwest Nicaragua: USGS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman and a boy carry a bed frame at a shelter for people affected by the earthquake in Managua April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

MANAGUA (Reuters) - A 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit southwest Nicaragua on Friday near the coast, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, shaking buildings in the capital Managua and as far away as San Jose in Costa Rica.

Initial reports indicated no major damage from the quake, which was also felt in El Salvador.

The quake struck 15 miles south of the town of Granada, near the country’s Pacific coast, at a depth of 86 miles, the USGS said.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said a tsunami was not expected due to the depth of the quake.

The tremor came a day after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake shook western Nicaragua at a shallow depth of 6.2 miles, knocking out power and phone lines in some areas of the capital.

Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Ivan Castro; Editing by Richard Chang

