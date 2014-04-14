FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fresh quake hits Nicaragua, damaging some buildings
April 14, 2014 / 5:32 AM / 3 years ago

Fresh quake hits Nicaragua, damaging some buildings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

People evacuate their homes after an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 shook Managua April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

MANAGUA (Reuters) - An earthquake struck Nicaragua early on Monday, damaging at least seven houses in and around the capital Managua, but there were no immediate reports of deaths or serious injuries.

The quake follows two others late last week. An official at Nicaragua’s seismological authority said that the magnitude was 5.6 and that the shallow depth of its epicenter had caused a greater impact.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake struck some 6 km (4 miles) northwest of Managua at a depth of 14 km. The USGS registered the quake at magnitude 5.1.

Government spokeswoman Rosario Murillo said there were initial reports of two houses in Managua collapsing and five others in Ciudad Sandino, just outside the capital.

President Daniel Ortega told local radio no deaths had been reported due to the quake because residents had quickly left their homes when it started. He added that some people were reportedly injured, but did not give details of how many.

Earthquakes also struck Nicaragua on Thursday and Friday last week. The latter, of magnitude 6.6, was felt as far away as El Salvador and Costa Rica.

Reporting by Ivan Castro; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
