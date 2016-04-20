FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2016 / 9:11 PM / a year ago

Nicaragua president favorite to win third term in a row: poll

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MANAGUA (Reuters) - Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega is favorite to win a third consecutive term in November elections, which could put him in office until 2020, according to a poll published on Wednesday.

Ortega’s leftist Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) was more than 40 points ahead of its rivals with 50.2 percent of votes, compared to just 5.9 percent for the entire opposition, according to the survey by M&R Consultores.

The remaining 43.9 percent of Nicaraguans polled said they were independent, undecided or chose not to respond.

The poll of 1,700 people was conducted between March 30 and April 11 and had a margin of error of 2.4 percentage points.

Divisions among the opposition and their attacks on each other have contributed to voters’ disenchantment with alternatives to the ruling party, Raul Obregon, head of the polling firm, told a news conference.

The parties opposing Ortega come mostly from the right, such as the Constitutionalist Liberal Party (PLC) and the Independent Liberal Party (PLI). Neither has yet announced its candidate.

Ortega, a 70-year-old former guerrilla leader, first ruled the country in the 1980s and returned to power in 2006 after a fracture in Nicaragua’s right-wing parties.

Reporting by Ivan Castro; Writing by Christine Murray and Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Sandra Maler

