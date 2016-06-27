Nicaragua President Ortega expected to win third straight term: poll

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega is seen easily winning his third consecutive term in office in elections on Nov. 6, which would put him in power until 2020, according to a poll published on Monday.

The poll, conducted by M&R Consultants, showed that 65 percent of those surveyed planned to vote for Ortega’s leftist Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) party, compared with just 13 percent for the entire opposition.

“What is at stake in this election is who will take second place,” said Raul Obregon, head of the polling firm.

The opposition Independent Liberal Party (PLI) and the Constitutionalist Liberal Party (PLC) each had 5.6 percent of the vote, according to the poll, with the rest divided up among smaller parties.

Obregon attributed the wide victory margin to the Ortega administration’s economic policies and divisions among the opposition.

The poll of 2,000 people was conducted between June 11 and 20 and had a margin of error of 2.24 percent.

Ortega, a 70-year-old former guerrilla leader, first ruled the country in the 1980s and returned to power in 2007 after a fracture in Nicaragua’s right-wing parties.