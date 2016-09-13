MANAGUA Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has maintained his overwhelming lead ahead of November's presidential race as he seeks re-election, a new poll showed on Monday.
The poll, conducted by M&R Consultants, showed that 65.7 percent of those surveyed planned to vote for Ortega and his leftist Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) party, compared with just 4.7 for right-wing opposition candidate Maximino Rodriguez.
Pedro Reyes, a candidate from the Independent Liberal Party (PLI), had 2.2 percent of the vote, the poll found, with more than 25 percent declining to respond.
Ortega, a 70-year-old former guerrilla leader, first ruled the country in the 1980s and returned to power in 2007 after a fracture in Nicaragua's right-wing parties.
After nearly a decade in power, his popularity has remained high due to economic policies and social programs put into place with the support of allies in Venezuela and Cuba.
Ortega's margin of victory in the Nov. 6 race rose nearly three points from a previous survey by M&R Consultants in late July, which showed him with 62.8 percent of the vote, in comparison to 4.7 percent for Rodriguez and 3.9 percent for Reyes.
The poll of 2,000 people was conducted between Aug.26 and September 3 and had a margin of error of 2.24 percent.
(Reporting by Ivan Castro; Writing by Natalie Schachar)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Pictures
Sponsored Topics
Next In World News
North Korea ready for another nuclear test any time: South Korea
SEOUL North Korea is ready to conduct an additional nuclear test at any time, South Korea's Defence Ministry said on Monday, three days after Pyongyang's fifth test drew widespread condemnation.
For refugees in Greece, long wait for asylum is 'like death'
CHIOS, Greece Life in Greece has become so difficult for Amir and Walaa, teachers from Syria, that they sometimes think about returning to the home they risked everything to flee.
British lawmakers face uncertain future under new boundary proposals
LONDON Dozens of British lawmakers face uncertain futures under proposals by an independent commission charged with cutting the number of parliamentary seats.