Ten killed in Nicaraguan gunfight near Honduran border
December 5, 2013 / 6:07 AM / 4 years ago

Ten killed in Nicaraguan gunfight near Honduran border

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANAGUA (Reuters) - Six suspected robbers and four police officers were killed in a shootout in a remote rural part of northwestern Nicaragua close to the border with Honduras, police said on Wednesday.

The gunfight, one of the bloodiest to hit Nicaragua this year, occurred in Bocas de Ayapal in the Jinotega department after police and army units ran into a gang carrying out a robbery on a grocery store, police said in a statement.

Authorities have not yet identified the dead suspects.

Honduras, which has just elected a new president, suffers from the highest murder rate in the world. Levels of deadly violence are far lower in Nicaragua.

Reporting by Ivan Castro; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

