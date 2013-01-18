FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nicaragua sentences 18 fake Mexican journalists for drug trafficking
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 18, 2013 / 10:37 PM / 5 years ago

Nicaragua sentences 18 fake Mexican journalists for drug trafficking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANAGUA (Reuters) - A Nicaraguan judge on Friday gave 30-year prison terms to 18 Mexicans who posed as journalists and were found guilty last month of drug trafficking, money laundering and organized crime.

The Mexicans were arrested in August as they tried to cross Nicaragua’s border with neighbor Honduras carrying $9.2 million in six vehicles with logos of Mexico’s biggest broadcaster, Televisa. The media giant has denied any links to the group.

Judge Edgar Altamirano gave one of the toughest sentences to Raquel Alatorre Correa, who authorities said was the leader of the group and its only female member. She would have had to serve 35 years were it not for Nicaraguan legislation that caps sentences at 30 years.

Mexican drug cartels have used Central America as a bridge to shuttle drugs from South America and they are increasingly using the region for field operations and storage, resulting in a wave of violence.

Reporting by Ivan Castro; Writing by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.