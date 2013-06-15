FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Magnitude 6.5 quake strikes in Pacific off Nicaragua; no damage
#Environment
June 15, 2013 / 5:55 PM / in 4 years

Magnitude 6.5 quake strikes in Pacific off Nicaragua; no damage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANAGUA (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck on Saturday off the Pacific coast of the central American nation of Nicaragua, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

“Thank God, so far we haven’t heard of any damage,” government spokeswoman Rosario Murillo told local television and radio stations.

The quake, which was initially reported by the USGS as being magnitude 6.6, was felt as far away as El Salvador, according to a Reuters witness.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a tsunami warning but said there was no need for action.

“Based on all available data a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii,” it said.

The USGS reported the quake’s location at about 31 miles west of the Nicaraguan beach town of Masachapa.

Reporting by Ivan Castro in Managua and Will Dunham in Washington; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
