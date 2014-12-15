FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nicaragua discovers shipwrecked fishing boat, confirms one dead
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
December 15, 2014 / 12:46 AM / 3 years ago

Nicaragua discovers shipwrecked fishing boat, confirms one dead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PUERTO CABEZAS (Reuters) - Nicaragua’s navy said on Sunday it had located a fishing boat that sunk last week along with the body of one fisherman, while 17 remain missing off the Caribbean coast of the Central American nation.

The shipwreck of the boat carrying 50 occurred on Wednesday due to strong winds and heavy swells. A total of 32 passengers have been rescued or found alive since the incident while the search for the missing continues.

“A wave suddenly came up on us and turned the boat onto its side, and from there upside down,” said Oscar Angel Williams, one of the rescued fisherman.

The navy said the boat was found some 60 nautical miles from the town of Puerto Cabezas, along the country’s northern Caribbean coast.

Reporting by Jimmy Sanchez and Ivan Castro; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.