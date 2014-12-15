Nicaragua discovers shipwrecked fishing boat, confirms one dead

PUERTO CABEZAS (Reuters) - Nicaragua’s navy said on Sunday it had located a fishing boat that sunk last week along with the body of one fisherman, while 17 remain missing off the Caribbean coast of the Central American nation.

The shipwreck of the boat carrying 50 occurred on Wednesday due to strong winds and heavy swells. A total of 32 passengers have been rescued or found alive since the incident while the search for the missing continues.

“A wave suddenly came up on us and turned the boat onto its side, and from there upside down,” said Oscar Angel Williams, one of the rescued fisherman.

The navy said the boat was found some 60 nautical miles from the town of Puerto Cabezas, along the country’s northern Caribbean coast.