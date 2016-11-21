FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Tropical storm Otto forms in Caribbean, aims at Nicaragua, Costa Rica - NHC
November 21, 2016 / 4:45 PM / 9 months ago

Tropical storm Otto forms in Caribbean, aims at Nicaragua, Costa Rica - NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Tropical storm Otto formed in the Caribbean on Monday and could strengthen into a hurricane bound for southeastern Nicaragua and northeastern Costa Rica, the U.S.-based National Hurricane Center said.

The almost-stationary storm was about 175 miles (282 km) east-southeast of the island of San Andres, the NHC said, with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (80 kph).

"Additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Otto could become a hurricane during the next couple of days." the NHC said.

The storm could reach the coast of Nicaragua and Costa Rica by Thursday, the NHC said.

Reporting by Veronica Gomez; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Jonathan Oatis

