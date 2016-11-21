Tropical depression 16 forms over southwestern Caribbean Sea: NHC
Tropical depression 16 has formed over the southwestern Caribbean Sea and is expected to intensify into a tropical storm later on Monday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
MEXICO CITY A tropical depression has formed in the Caribbean and is heading for southern Nicaragua, the U.S. based National Hurricane Center said on Monday.
The almost-stationary depression was about 175 miles (282 km) east-southeast of the island of San Andres, the NHC said, blowing maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (56 kph).
"Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the depression is likely to become a tropical storm later today," the NHC said.
The storm could reach the coast of Nicaragua by Thursday, the NHC said.
(Reporting by Veronica Gomez; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
