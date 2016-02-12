FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amazon acquires Italy-based software firm
February 12, 2016 / 9:29 AM / in 2 years

Amazon acquires Italy-based software firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Amazon boxes are seen stacked for delivery in the Manhattan borough of New York City, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Amazon Web Services, the cloud computing arm of Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), said it has acquired NICE, a software developer for technical computing.

The company said it has signed an agreement with NICE, which is also a cloud computing firm, and expects the deal to close in the first quarter of 2016. (amzn.to/1QZt7NP)

No financial terms were disclosed.

Italy-based NICE has customers in industries ranging from aerospace to industrial, energy and utilities.

Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

