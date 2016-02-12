Amazon acquires Italy-based software firm

(Reuters) - Amazon Web Services, the cloud computing arm of Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), said it has acquired NICE, a software developer for technical computing.
The company said it has signed an agreement with NICE, which is also a cloud computing firm, and expects the deal to close in the first quarter of 2016. (amzn.to/1QZt7NP)
No financial terms were disclosed.
Italy-based NICE has customers in industries ranging from aerospace to industrial, energy and utilities.
