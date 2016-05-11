Crowe and Gosling are buddies in "Nice Guys"

Cast members Russell Crowe (L) and Ryan Gosling pose at the premiere of "The Nice Guys" in Hollywood, U.S., May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES - Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling were all smiles as they headed to the red carpet on Tuesday night for the Hollywood premiere of their new film, the action comedy, “The Nice Guys.”

The “buddy” movie - written and directed by Shane Black of “Lethal Weapon” fame - relies on the on screen chemistry between its stars and is certainly helped out by the fact that Crowe and Gosling got along great.

“If anything, the trouble with them is that they would crack each other up and ruin the damn tape and they were sadistic about it,” said Black.

“People are wondering what the magic ingredient is that makes chemistry and that’s all we have. We just listen to each other. We don’t make assumptions of what the other one may do at any given moment in a scene” said Crowe, on working with Gosling.

“The Nice Guys” also stars young actress Angourie Rice, Matt Bomer, Keith David and Oscar winner Kim Basinger.

The film is slated for a May 20th release in the United States.