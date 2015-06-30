Shanghai exchange approves Norilsk nickel for futures delivery

Molten nickel is poured at Nadezhda Metallurgical Plant of the Norilsk Nickel company in the Arctic city of Norilsk January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Polina Devitt

(Reuters) - The Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) on Monday approved nickel from Russian producer Norilsk for delivery against its futures contracts, after concern that domestic suppliers would fail to provide enough supply.

The exchange said in a statement on its website that the Russian metal will be allowed for delivery effective on Monday. It is the first international brand that ShFE has allowed for nickel delivery.

Worries over lack of lack of exchange-approved supply from six Chinese producers helped push the most-active July nickel contract up after the launch of the new Shanghai futures contract on March 27.

The July contract expires on July 15.

After touching a peak in May, the price slid, partly on speculation that other brands including Norilsk would be approved.

Benchmark nickel on the London Metal Exchange hit the lowest in six years on Monday, falling in response to stubbornly high stock piles and risk aversion over the Greek debt crisis. [MET/L]

Russia provided more than half of China’s imports of 130,617 tonnes of refined nickel and alloy in 2014. Norilsk is one of the world’s largest nickel and palladium miners.

ShFE said it had approved the following Norilsk brands: Norilsk Combine H-1, Severonickel Combine H-1 and Severonickel Combine H-1Y.