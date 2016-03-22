Axiom Mining's nickel license revoked by Solomon Islands' court

TOKYO (Reuters) - The development of a large nickel deposit in the Solomon Islands is back to square one this week, as the nation’s highest court ruled that neither of the two miners in Japan and Australia fighting over the discovery were entitled to the license.

The Solomon Islands Court of Appeal on Monday rejected a portion of Sumitomo Metal Mining’s appeal that the country’s government should not have canceled its license to develop the Isabel nickel laterite discovery in 2011.

In the same ruling, the Court of Appeal accepted another portion of Sumitomo’s suit by revoking Axiom Mining’s current license for the Isabel site, returning the Isabel discovery to government ownership without restoring the Japanese company’s earlier license.

Japanese miner Sumitomo and tiny Australian explorer Axiom Mining have been fighting over the Isabel discovery since 2011.

Sumitomo won an international tender for prospecting licenses in 2010. The licenses were canceled in 2011 and similar rights were later that year awarded to Axiom.

Sumitomo in 2013 sued the Solomon Islands Government and Axiom, claiming that the government wrongly canceled Sumitomo’s rights to grant the rights to Axiom, even though Axiom did not take part in the 2010 international tender.

The High Court of the Solomon Islands in 2014 rejected all of Sumitomo’s claims, and Sumitomo filed an appeal to the Court of Appeals, the nation’s court of final appeal.

Analysts estimate the Isabel discovery compares in size or grade to other large South Pacific nickel mines, such as Vale SA’s Goro mine in New Caledonia and the China-owned Ramu mine in Papua New Guinea.

“We will look closely into the court’s decisions and think about what steps we would take next,” a spokesman for Sumitomo Metal Mining said. The company had no information on whether the Solomon Islands’ government will conduct a new tender, he said.

Sumitomo Metal’s shares were up 1.4 percent against a 1.9 percent rise in the benchmark Nikkei average.

Axiom halted trading in their shares on Monday, according to a release to the Australia Stock Exchange, without giving a reason for the halt.

“We are still in the game and appealing,” Axiom Managing Director Ryan Mount told Reuters. “This is a project that makes a lot of sense.”

Axiom’s business model is to directly ship unprocessed nickel ore to Asian markets at costs that fall below other South Pacific suppliers in places such as New Caledonia, he said.