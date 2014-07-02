FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nicox to acquire U.S. ophthalmic company Aciex Therapeutics
July 2, 2014 / 5:55 AM / 3 years ago

Nicox to acquire U.S. ophthalmic company Aciex Therapeutics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French pharmaceutical firm Nicox (NCOX.PA) said on Wednesday it had agreed to acquire U.S. company Aciex Therapeutics Inc as it seeks to create an international ophthalmic company around therapeutics and diagnostics.

The deal includes a $65 million upfront payment in newly issued Nicox shares plus contingent value rights giving right to shares worth up to $55 million, Nicox said in a statement.

Nicox added that the deal would enable it to expand its therapeutic pipeline to target major segments of the ophthalmic sector, including the $816 million U.S. allergic conjunctivitis market.

Reporting by Natalie Huet

