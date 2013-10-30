FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Honda to sell electronic parts unit to Nidec for about $500 million: Nikkei
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
October 30, 2013 / 5:51 AM / 4 years ago

Honda to sell electronic parts unit to Nidec for about $500 million: Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Visitors look at a Honda Motor Co's car displayed outside the company showroom in Tokyo April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co (7267.T) has agreed to sell its electronic parts subsidiary to Japan’s Nidec Corp (6594.T), a maker of precision motors, for about 50 billion yen ($500 million), the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.

The deal would be part of a move for Honda and Nidec to cooperate in the growing field of electronic controls for cars, the Nikkei said.

The majority of the stake in the unit, Honda Elesys Co, held by Honda and NEC Corp (6701.T), would be sold to Nidec as early as 2014, the paper said.

Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.