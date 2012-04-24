Japan's Nidec to make Nidec Sankyo wholly owned unit

(Reuters) - Japan’s Nidec Corp 6594.OS said on Tuesday it will make Nidec Sankyo Corp 7757.T a wholly owned subsidiary through a share swap to increase management efficiency and speed up the decision-making process.

Nidec already owns 74.65 percent of Nidec Sankyo shares. It will swap 0.068 of its shares for each Nidec Sankyo share that it does not already own.

Separately, Nidec’s president, Shigenobu Nagamori, said in a briefing that he expects shipments of hard disk drive motors to return to levels seen before last year’s Thai floods. He also said the company expects to step up M&A activities this year.