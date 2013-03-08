FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nielsen Holdings to sell its expositions business: sources
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 8, 2013 / 10:26 PM / in 5 years

Nielsen Holdings to sell its expositions business: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - TV Ratings firm Nielsen Holdings NV (NLSN.N) is in the early stages of selling its expositions business, according two sources familiar with the matter.

The company has hired Credit Suisse to help in the sale of Nielsen Expositions, which generated $183 million revenue, roughly 3 percent of Nielsen Holdings total revenue at the end of last year. The division produces around 40 industry trade shows annually in the U.S.

The sale is expected to attract interest from private equity buyers, one of the sources said. Private equity investors with stakes in Nielsen Holdings include Blackstone Group LP (BX.N), Carlyle Group LP (CG.O), KKR & Co (KKR.N), Thomas H. Lee and Hellman & Friedman.

Representatives for Credit Suisse and Nielsen declined to comment.

The plan to sell the business was reported earlier by Debtwire.

Reporting By Nadia Damouni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.