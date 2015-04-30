Nielsen to measure ratings on Roku devices

(Reuters) - Nielsen NV, which provides viwership data for TV, said it had signed a deal with video streaming device maker Roku Inc to measure video advertising on Roku devices.

Nielsen, the dominant player in television ratings, said the deal was the industry first for over-the-top devices such as Roku‘s, which offer content through the internet.

Nielsen said the deal would help marketers buy video advertising on Roku, which streams up to 250,000 movies and TV episodes.