Nielsen profit jumps 28 percent as TV ratings demand rises
October 23, 2013 / 11:37 AM / 4 years ago

Nielsen profit jumps 28 percent as TV ratings demand rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Nielsen Holdings NV (NLSN.N) reported a 28 percent rise in third-quarter profit due to higher demand for the company’s analytics services and growth in its television ratings business.

Net income attributable to Nielsen stockholders rose to $134 million, or 35 cents per share, in the quarter ended September 30, from $105 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 50 cents per share.

Revenue rose nearly 4 percent to $1.39 billion on a constant currency basis.

Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
