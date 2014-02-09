FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nielsen shares poised to rise short and longer term - Barron's
February 9, 2014 / 5:25 PM / 4 years ago

Nielsen shares poised to rise short and longer term - Barron's

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - New growth initiatives and plans to increase dividend payouts and share buybacks could make Nielsen Holdings (NLSN.N), famed for its television viewer ratings, an attractive investment in the near and longer term, according to a report in Barron’s financial newspaper.

Nielsen shares, which rebounded somewhat last week from a 9 percent slide earlier this year that took them down to about $41, could easily rise to $48, the report said, adding that “longer term, a case for a 40 percent increase is plausible.”

Nielsen Holding shares closed at $44.18 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.

Pivotal Research analyst Brian Wieser, who upgraded his rating on Nielsen shares to a “buy” last week, is quoted in the report saying this is “a good entry point for short-term and long-term investors alike.”

Andrew Peck, fund manager for Baron Asset Fund, told the newspaper that he sees Nielsen earnings per share nearly doubling from 2013 levels by 2017.

“As media becomes more fragmented, with more types on more devices, the ability to measure consumption is of increasing importance. They (Nielsen) are effectively the only game in town,” Peck said in the February 10 edition of Barron‘s.

Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Rosalind Russell

