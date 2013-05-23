FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soldiers killed in gunbattle with Islamists in Niger: military sources
May 23, 2013 / 9:56 AM / in 4 years

Soldiers killed in gunbattle with Islamists in Niger: military sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NIAMEY (Reuters) - Several soldiers were killed in a gunbattle with suspected Islamist militants after a suicide bomb attack on a barracks in the northern Niger town of Agadez, military sources said.

“The situation is now under control. The suicide bomber was not alone. There were other terrorists who followed in cars and there were clashes,” said one of the sources, who could not give an exact number of people killed.

A western diplomat, who asked not to be identified, said about 10 people had been killed in the attack.

Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalatchi; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Janet Lawrence

