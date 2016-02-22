FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Niger voting extended for second day after some polls didn't open
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 22, 2016 / 10:15 AM / 2 years ago

Niger voting extended for second day after some polls didn't open

Abdoulaye Massalaki

2 Min Read

A voter casts his ballot at a polling station during the country's presidential and legislative elections in Niamey, Niger, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

NIAMEY (Reuters) - Voting in Niger’s presidential and legislative elections stretched into a second day on Monday in areas where logistical problems prevented polling the previous day, delaying the preliminary election results.

President Mahamadou Issoufou, who has vowed to crush Islamist militants and reduce the country’s deep poverty, is running against 14 other candidates, including Seyni Oumaru, leader of an opposition coalition.

Critics say Issoufou is repressive and arrested opposition supporters in the run-up to the vote. The government says such criticism is politically motivated.

Polls will be open in four of the eight regions in the landlocked Saharan country: the northeastern Tahoua region, and Zinder, Diffa and Tillaberi, in the east, southeast and west respectively, observers said.

“The vote restarted on Monday in areas where the polling stations didn’t work yesterday,” said Kadi Moustapha, a spokesman for the West African Network for Edification and Peace observer group.

Diffa is under a state of emergency after Islamist militant group Boko Haram, based in neighboring Nigeria, staged a series of attacks there in recent months.

Niger produces uranium and oil but is desperately poor and has one of the world’s highest fertility rates.

Writing by Makini Brice and Matthew Mpoke Bigg; editing by Katharine Houreld

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.