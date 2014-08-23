FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Niger minister arrested in 'baby-trafficking' investigation
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 23, 2014 / 9:25 PM / 3 years ago

Niger minister arrested in 'baby-trafficking' investigation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NIAMEY (Reuters) - Niger’s agriculture minister has been arrested on suspicion of involvement in a baby-trafficking network, a spokesman for his political party and legal sources said on Saturday.

The arrest of Abdou Labo, a senior figure in President Mahamadou Issoufou’s ruling coalition, comes after 17 people, including his wife and the spouses of other politicians, were arrested in June as part of a police investigation.

Following the arrest of his wife, Labo, who is one of five ministers of state in the 36-member government, denied any involvement in trafficking.

Kabirou Adamou, spokesman for Labo’s Democratic and Social Convention (CDS) party, said: “We had a party meeting this morning. The minister called to say the judge had decided to place him in detention. He is presumed innocent for the moment.”

Niger police suspect those currently being detained of acquiring new-born babies from “baby factories” in neighboring Nigeria. The case has been referred to Niger’s public prosecutor.

“Abdou Labo was imprisoned Saturday at the civilian prison in Say, 60 km (37 miles) southwest of (the capital) Niamey,” a judge told Reuters, asking not to be named. “This is in the framework of the investigations into baby trafficking.”

A second judicial source confirmed the arrest.

Human trafficking and the sale of children is a long-standing issue across West Africa. Last year, police in Nigeria raided several “baby factories”, freeing dozens of pregnant girls who were being forced to bear children for sale.

Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalaki; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.