(Reuters) - A Nigerian militant group Niger Delta Avengers claimed responsibility for a pipeline explosion on Sunday at Nsit-Ibom L.G.A in Nigeria's Akwa Ibom state.

The group said in a statement on their website that they blew up Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation's gas pipeline at Nsit-Ibom on Sunday at 11:30 p.m. (bit.ly/2aEvTcm).