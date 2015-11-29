FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Niger's main opposition names Oumarou as election candidate
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 29, 2015 / 7:53 PM / 2 years ago

Niger's main opposition names Oumarou as election candidate

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NIAMEY (Reuters) - Niger’s main opposition party chose Seyni Oumarou on Sunday as its candidate to contest an election in February against President Mahamadou Issoufou who is seeking a second five-year term, party officials said.

Oumarou, 65, is a former prime minister who came second at the last election. He will again represent the National Movement for Development and Society (MNSD) party of ex-President Tandja Mamadou, who was ousted in a coup in 2010.

Issoufou is a key Western ally in the fight against Islamist militants in West Africa including Boko Haram and the ruling Niger Party for Democracy and Socialism expects him to win re-election in the first round.

A third candidate, opposition leader Hama Amadou, flew back to the country on Nov. 14 and was arrested on charges of suspected involvement in a baby trafficking scheme.

Niger has failed to secure the southeastern Diffa region where Boko Haram have staged numerous cross-border attacks from Nigeria in recent months, prompting the authorities to declare a state of emergency.

Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalaki; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.