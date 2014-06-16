FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Expatriate worker in Nigeria rescued a day after abduction: police
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 16, 2014 / 7:01 PM / 3 years ago

Expatriate worker in Nigeria rescued a day after abduction: police

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOS Nigeria (Reuters) - A foreigner working in Nigeria was freed by security forces a day after being abducted in the central Plateau state, an official said on Monday.

Nigeria’s Special Task Force, which is made up of both military and police personnel, had started their search after the man failed to turn up for work on Saturday morning.

He was rescued just before midnight on Sunday, Special Task Force spokesman Captain Ikedichi Iweha told Reuters, adding that no ransom was paid and one person had been arrested so far.

The task force had previously identified the abducted man as a Briton, but Iweha only confirmed he was an expatriate worker.

An official at the British High Commission in Abuja earlier said it had received no word of a British national being abducted. The kidnapping of foreign workers by armed gangs seeking ransom money has long been rife in Nigeria’s oil-producing southeast.

However, abductions of foreigners in the mainly Muslim north for ideological reasons are also becoming more common.

Plateau state is located in Nigeria’s “Middle Belt” where the north and the largely Christian south meet - a common flashpoint for violence.

Reporting by Shuabu Mohammed in Jos and Isaac Abrak in Maiduguri; writing by David Dolan; editing by Ralph Boulton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.