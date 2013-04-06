FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigerian fuel tanker explosion kills at least 36
April 6, 2013 / 8:51 AM / 4 years ago

Nigerian fuel tanker explosion kills at least 36

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS (Reuters) - At least 36 people were killed when a fuel tanker exploded after crashing into a crowded bus in southern Nigeria, officials said on Saturday.

The Federal Road Safety Commission said the crash happened on Friday on the Benin-Ore road linking the commercial hub of Lagos with southeast Nigeria. Three people were injured.

Traffic accidents are common in Nigeria, where roads are bad and safety standards poor.

At least 95 people were killed in July last year in southern Nigeria when a petrol tanker crashed and caught fire as people crowded around it to scoop up the fuel.

Reporting by Tim Cocks; editing by Andrew Roche

