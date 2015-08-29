FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Military plane crashes in northern Nigeria, killing seven
August 29, 2015 / 12:58 PM / 2 years ago

Military plane crashes in northern Nigeria, killing seven

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA (Reuters) - A Nigerian Air Force plane crashed into a house in the northern city of Kaduna on Saturday, killing all seven people on board, a military spokesman said.

The air force said the Dornier-228 aircraft crashed into a house shortly after taking off from Kaduna Military Airfield around 06:45 (0145 ET). Nobody on the ground was hurt. “The plane was on a daily routine flight to Abuja when it crashed within the premises of the barracks, killing the four crew members and three civilian passengers,” said military spokesman Colonel Abdul Usman.

An investigation has been launched to establish the cause of the crash.

Reporting by Isaac Abrak, additional reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; editing by John Stonestreet

