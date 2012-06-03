FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 3, 2012 / 6:55 PM / in 5 years

Factbox: Nigeria has history of major air accidents

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LAGOS (Reuters) - A Nigerian passenger plane carrying almost 150 people crashed in a densely populated part of Lagos on Sunday, the latest air disaster to hit Africa’s most populous nation.

Following is a chronology of major air accidents in Nigeria:

September 26, 1992 - A Nigerian Air Force C-130 crashed minutes after taking off from Lagos airport. Around 200 people died.

June 25, 1995 - A Harka Airlines Soviet-era Tupolev Tu-134 crashed at Lagos airport, killing 15 people.

November 13, 1995 - A Nigeria Airways Boeing 737 crashed on landing in Kaduna, killing nine people.

November 7, 1996 - A Boeing 727 operated by Nigeria’s ADC crashed on its way from Port Harcourt to Lagos. All 142 passengers and nine crew died.

May 4, 2002 - A Nigerian EAS Airlines BAC 1-11 crashed in Kano. At least 148 people were killed, 75 on the plane and at least 73 on the ground.

October 22, 2005 - A Nigerian Bellview Airlines Boeing 737 airliner crashed shortly after take-off from Lagos. All 111 passengers and six crew were killed.

December 10, 2005 - A Nigerian Sosoliso Airlines DC9 from Abuja crashed on landing in Port Harcourt, killing 106 people, half of them schoolchildren on their way home for Christmas.

September 17, 2006 - Twelve Nigerian military personnel, mostly high-ranking officers, were killed in a plane crash in Benue state. Six survived.

October 29, 2006 - An ADC airliner with 114 passengers on board crashed and burned after take-off from Abuja, killing 96 people.

June 3, 2012 - A Dana Air passenger plane carrying 147 people crashed in the Agege suburb of Lagos.

Reporting By Pascal Fletcher; Editing by Tim Pearce

