Nigerian state committee says military move would not end Delta pipeline attacks

YENAGOA, Nigeria (Reuters) - A military confrontation will not end a series of attacks on oil and gas facilities in Nigeria’s Delta region, a state committee said on Thursday.

“There is a consensus that a military option/invasion would not help resolve the issue,” said the committee set up by Delta state in the southern region after meeting local communities.

“The ... committee cannot, in that circumstance, find a pathway that may lead to a permanent solution as commissioned.”