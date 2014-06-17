Pick-up trucks carrying bodies seen at Nigerian hospital: source

DAMATURU Nigeria (Reuters) - Several pick-up trucks carrying bodies arrived at a hospital in northeast Nigeria, a hospital source said on Tuesday, after an explosion ripped through a venue in the town of Damaturu where fans had gathered to watch a World Cup match.
It was not immediately clear how many people had been injured or if anyone had been killed. A police official confirmed that there had been an “attack,” but he declined to give further details.
