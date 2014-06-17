FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pick-up trucks carrying bodies seen at Nigerian hospital: source
June 17, 2014 / 9:47 PM / 3 years ago

Pick-up trucks carrying bodies seen at Nigerian hospital: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAMATURU Nigeria (Reuters) - Several pick-up trucks carrying bodies arrived at a hospital in northeast Nigeria, a hospital source said on Tuesday, after an explosion ripped through a venue in the town of Damaturu where fans had gathered to watch a World Cup match.

It was not immediately clear how many people had been injured or if anyone had been killed. A police official confirmed that there had been an “attack,” but he declined to give further details.

Reporting by Joe Hemba, Writing by David Dolan

