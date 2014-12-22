FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blast hits market in north Nigeria's Bauchi
December 22, 2014 / 5:31 PM / 3 years ago

Blast hits market in north Nigeria's Bauchi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAUCHI, Nigeria (Reuters) - An explosion shook a busy market in the north Nigerian city of Bauchi on Monday, engulfing it in flames and causing an unknown numbers of casualties, a Reuters witness said.

Large sections of the central market area were on fire, sending plumes of smoke into the air, he said. Medics were driving some wounded away in ambulances.

The explosion hit hours after a double bomb attack in the main city of neighboring Gombe state killed at least 20 people and wounded twice as many. [ID:nL6N0U61W1]

Reporting by Ardo Hazad, Writing by Tim Cocks, Editing by Angus MacSwan

