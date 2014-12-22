Blast hits market in north Nigeria's Bauchi

BAUCHI, Nigeria (Reuters) - An explosion shook a busy market in the north Nigerian city of Bauchi on Monday, engulfing it in flames and causing an unknown numbers of casualties, a Reuters witness said.

Large sections of the central market area were on fire, sending plumes of smoke into the air, he said. Medics were driving some wounded away in ambulances.

The explosion hit hours after a double bomb attack in the main city of neighboring Gombe state killed at least 20 people and wounded twice as many. [ID:nL6N0U61W1]