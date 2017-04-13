Factbox: Ten facts about Boko Haram and Nigeria's missing Chibok girls

DAKAR (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Three years ago, the abduction of more than 200 schoolgirls by the jihadist group Boko Haram in Chibok in northeastern Nigeria sparked global outrage and a celebrity-backed campaign #bringbackourgirls.

For more than two years there was no sign of the girls who were kidnapped by the Islamist fighters from their secondary school in Chibok in northeastern Borno State in April 2014.

But the discovery of one of the girls with a baby last May raised hopes for their safety, with a further two girls found in later months and a group of 21 released in October in a deal brokered by Switzerland and the International Red Cross.

Nigeria is facing mounting pressure to find the estimated 195 girls still held captive by the jihadist group.

Here are 10 key facts about the Chibok schoolgirls and Boko Haram: