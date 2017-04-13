FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Factbox: Ten facts about Boko Haram and Nigeria's missing Chibok girls
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
April 13, 2017 / 9:01 AM / 4 months ago

Factbox: Ten facts about Boko Haram and Nigeria's missing Chibok girls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAKAR (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Three years ago, the abduction of more than 200 schoolgirls by the jihadist group Boko Haram in Chibok in northeastern Nigeria sparked global outrage and a celebrity-backed campaign #bringbackourgirls.

For more than two years there was no sign of the girls who were kidnapped by the Islamist fighters from their secondary school in Chibok in northeastern Borno State in April 2014.

But the discovery of one of the girls with a baby last May raised hopes for their safety, with a further two girls found in later months and a group of 21 released in October in a deal brokered by Switzerland and the International Red Cross.

Nigeria is facing mounting pressure to find the estimated 195 girls still held captive by the jihadist group.

Here are 10 key facts about the Chibok schoolgirls and Boko Haram:

Reporting By Kieran Guilbert, Editing by Ros Russell; Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights, trafficking, property rights, climate change and resilience. Visit news.trust.org

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.