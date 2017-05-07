Factbox: Ten facts about Boko Haram and Nigeria's kidnapped Chibok girls

ABUJA (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Boko Haram militants freed 82 of more than 200 schoolgirls they kidnapped from the northeastern Nigerian town of Chibok in April 2014 in exchange for prisoners, the government said on Saturday.

Three years ago, the abduction of the girls from their secondary school by the jihadist group Boko Haram sparked global outrage and a celebrity-backed campaign #bringbackourgirls.

For more than two years there was no sign of the girls. But the discovery of one of them with a baby last May raised hopes for their safety, with a further two girls found in later months and a group of 21 released by the Islamist militants in October.

Nigeria thanked Switzerland and the International Committee of the Red Cross - who brokered the October release - for helping secure the freedom of the 82 girls after "lengthy negotiations", the presidency said in a statement.

Following this release, 113 of the Chibok girls are believed to be still in captivity.

Here are 10 key facts about the Chibok girls and Boko Haram: