a year ago
10 facts about Boko Haram and Nigeria's missing Chibok schoolgirls
#World News
August 16, 2016 / 6:22 PM / a year ago

10 facts about Boko Haram and Nigeria's missing Chibok schoolgirls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The first of more than 200 abducted Chibok schoolgirls to be rescued from Boko Haram after two years in captivity in northeast Nigeria said on Tuesday that she just wants to go home.

In her first interview, Amina Ali spoke to the Thomson Reuters Foundation in the capital of Abuja, where she and her baby daughter have been held by since her rescue in May for what the government has called a "restoration process".

Ali said was not sure whether she would return to education and that she did not know when she would be able to go home.

Here are 10 key facts about the Chibok schoolgirls and the Islamist militant group Boko Haram:

Writing By Kieran Guilbert, Editing by Katie Nguyen.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
